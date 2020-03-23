After Yesterday's Rally of 6.66% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Microchip Tech (NASDAQ:MCHP) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $62.36 to a high of $68.64. Yesterday, the shares gained 6.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $64.38 on volume of 4.6 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Microchip Tech share prices have been bracketed by a low of $53.15 and a high of $112.47 and are now at $63.61, 20% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.59% lower and 4.78% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Microchip Tech on February 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $100.77. Since that call, shares of Microchip Tech have fallen 40.8%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.