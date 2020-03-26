After Yesterday's Rally of 6.58% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Coca-Cola Co/The (NYSE:KO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $42.45 to a high of $44.87. Yesterday, the shares gained 6.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $42.07 on volume of 17.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Coca-Cola Co/The share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $60.13 and a 52-week low of $36.27 and are now trading 24% above that low price at $45.06 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Coca-Cola Co/The on February 26th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $57.97. Since that call, shares of Coca-Cola Co/The have fallen 28.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.