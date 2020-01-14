MySmarTrend
After Yesterday's Rally of 65.42% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Written on Tue, 01/14/2020 - 12:55pm
By Shiri Gupta

Rti Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $4.36 to a high of $5.40. Yesterday, the shares gained 65.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $2.76 on volume of 4.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Rti Surgical Inc has traded in a range of $1.77 to $6.00 and is now at $4.57, 158% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.28% lower and 0.31% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Rti Surgical Inc on December 12th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $2.36. Since that recommendation, shares of Rti Surgical Inc have risen 16.9%. We continue to monitor RTIX for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

