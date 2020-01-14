After Yesterday's Rally of 65.42% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Rti Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $4.36 to a high of $5.40. Yesterday, the shares gained 65.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $2.76 on volume of 4.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Rti Surgical Inc has traded in a range of $1.77 to $6.00 and is now at $4.57, 158% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.28% lower and 0.31% lower over the past week, respectively.

