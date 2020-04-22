After Yesterday's Rally of 6.45% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Zillow Group I-A (NASDAQ:ZG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $36.88 to a high of $38.39. Yesterday, the shares gained 6.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $36.74 on volume of 156,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Zillow Group I-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $66.96 and a 52-week low of $18.65 and are now trading 104% above that low price at $37.97 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.9% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Zillow Group I-A and will alert subscribers who have ZG in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.