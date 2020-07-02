After Yesterday's Rally of 6.43% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Pennymac Finan-A (NYSE:PFSI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $36.63 to a high of $38.65. Yesterday, the shares gained 6.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $36.60 on volume of 309,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Pennymac Finan-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $38.65 and a 52-week low of $20.36 and are now trading 87% above that low price at $38.01 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.9% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.4%.