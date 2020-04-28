MySmarTrend
After Yesterday's Rally of 6.36% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Written on Tue, 04/28/2020 - 12:50pm
By Nick Russo

Rockwell Automat (NYSE:ROK) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $191.41 to a high of $199.97. Yesterday, the shares gained 6.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $177.30 on volume of 1.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Rockwell Automat have traded between a low of $115.38 and a high of $209.60 and are now at $192.42, which is 67% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.1%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Rockwell Automat and will alert subscribers who have ROK in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

