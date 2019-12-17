After Yesterday's Rally of 5.98% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Barnes & Noble E (NYSE:BNED) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $4.36 to a high of $4.62. Yesterday, the shares gained 6.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $4.57 on volume of 88,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Barnes & Noble E. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Barnes & Noble E in search of a potential trend change.

In the past 52 weeks, Barnes & Noble E share prices have been bracketed by a low of $2.82 and a high of $7.78 and are now at $4.61, 63% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.1% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.8%.