After Yesterday's Rally of 5.97% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Dish Network-A (NASDAQ:DISH) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $39.11 to a high of $41.50. Yesterday, the shares gained 6.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $38.47 on volume of 8.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Dish Network-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $23.22 and a high of $44.66 and are now at $38.76, 67% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.