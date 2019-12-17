After Yesterday's Rally of 5.95% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Darling Ingredie (NYSE:DAR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $25.89 to a high of $26.66. Yesterday, the shares gained 6.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $25.66 on volume of 485,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Darling Ingredie share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $26.66 and a 52-week low of $17.99 and are now trading 48% above that low price at $26.69 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.24% higher and 1.69% higher over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Darling Ingredie on November 4th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $19.96. Since that recommendation, shares of Darling Ingredie have risen 26.2%. We continue to monitor DAR for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.