After Yesterday's Rally of 5.65% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Starwood Propert (NYSE:STWD) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $13.41 to a high of $13.95. Yesterday, the shares gained 5.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $13.42 on volume of 1.9 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Starwood Propert has traded in a range of $7.59 to $26.33 and is now at $13.94, 84% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 5%.

