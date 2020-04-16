After Yesterday's Rally of 5.61% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Twilio Inc - A (NYSE:TWLO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $101.52 to a high of $106.82. Yesterday, the shares gained 5.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $101.69 on volume of 892,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Twilio Inc - A. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Twilio Inc - A in search of a potential trend change.

In the past 52 weeks, Twilio Inc - A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $68.06 and a high of $150.44 and are now at $106.48, 56% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.3%.