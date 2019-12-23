After Yesterday's Rally of 5.47% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Applied Genetic (NASDAQ:AGTC) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $3.76 to a high of $4.22. Yesterday, the shares gained 5.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $2.83 on volume of 324,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Applied Genetic share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $4.88 and a 52-week low of $2.26 and are now trading 70% above that low price at $3.84 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

