After Yesterday's Rally of 5.30% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Quidel Corp (NASDAQ:QDEL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $135.16 to a high of $142.12. Yesterday, the shares gained 5.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $136.52 on volume of 412,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Quidel Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $142.12 and a 52-week low of $52.49 and are now trading 166% above that low price at $139.44 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 2.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 5.0%.

