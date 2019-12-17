After Yesterday's Rally of 5.14% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $42.11 to a high of $44.20. Yesterday, the shares gained 5.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $40.83 on volume of 1.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Jabil Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $44.20 and a 52-week low of $21.49 and are now trading 99% above that low price at $42.73 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.8%.

