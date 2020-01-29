After Yesterday's Rally of 5.13% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $78.28 to a high of $80.81. Yesterday, the shares gained 5.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $76.86 on volume of 990,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Progressive Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $64.70 and a high of $84.96 and are now at $80.37, 24% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Progressive Corp and will alert subscribers who have PGR in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.