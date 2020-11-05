After Yesterday's Rally of 5.02% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Twilio Inc - A (NYSE:TWLO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $179.05 to a high of $189.97. Yesterday, the shares gained 5.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $176.37 on volume of 4.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Twilio Inc - A and will alert subscribers who have TWLO in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Over the past year, Twilio Inc - A has traded in a range of $68.06 to $189.97 and is now at $188.71, 177% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.2%.