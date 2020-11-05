After Yesterday's Rally of 4.93% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $43.50 to a high of $45.85. Yesterday, the shares gained 4.9%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $44.50 on volume of 425,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Natera Inc has traded in a range of $16.87 to $45.85 and is now at $45.72, 171% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.0% while the 200-day MA has risen 1.0%.

