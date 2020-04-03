After Yesterday's Rally of 4.89% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $22.08 to a high of $23.43. Yesterday, the shares gained 4.9%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $23.01 on volume of 3.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of L Brands Inc have traded between a low of $15.80 and a high of $29.02 and are now at $23.09, which is 46% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.1%.

