After Yesterday's Rally of 4.88% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Fluor Corp (NYSE:FLR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $18.87 to a high of $19.85. Yesterday, the shares gained 4.9%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $19.13 on volume of 689,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Fluor Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $16.00 and a high of $41.91 and are now at $19.45, 22% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.3%.

