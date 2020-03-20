After Yesterday's Rally of 4.64% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $97.32 to a high of $103.80. Yesterday, the shares gained 4.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $102.95 on volume of 1.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Sempra Energy have traded between a low of $88.13 and a high of $161.87 and are now at $104.06, which is 18% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.7%.

