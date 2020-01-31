After Yesterday's Rally of 4.63% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Arthur J Gallagh (NYSE:AJG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $102.51 to a high of $105.67. Yesterday, the shares gained 4.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $99.45 on volume of 294,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Arthur J Gallagh share prices have been bracketed by a low of $71.55 and a high of $105.67 and are now at $104.84, 47% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.5%.

