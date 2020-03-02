After Yesterday's Rally of 4.62% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Green Dot Corp-A (NYSE:GDOT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $30.71 to a high of $32.71. Yesterday, the shares gained 4.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $30.28 on volume of 697,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Green Dot Corp-A and will alert subscribers who have GDOT in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Green Dot Corp-A have traded between a low of $21.97 and a high of $79.29 and are now at $31.47, which is 43% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 2.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.8%.