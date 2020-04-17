MySmarTrend
After Yesterday's Rally of 4.58% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Written on Fri, 04/17/2020 - 12:52pm
By David Diaz

Laboratory Cp (NYSE:LH) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $141.32 to a high of $145.97. Yesterday, the shares gained 4.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $145.00 on volume of 484,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Laboratory Cp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $196.36 and a 52-week low of $98.02 and are now trading 48% above that low price at $144.88 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.36% lower and 1.87% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Laboratory Cp. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Laboratory Cp in search of a potential trend change.

Keywords: rebounders laboratory cp

Ticker(s): LH

