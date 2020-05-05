After Yesterday's Rally of 4.55% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Parsley Energy-A (NYSE:PE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $9.67 to a high of $10.56. Yesterday, the shares gained 4.6%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $9.61 on volume of 7.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Parsley Energy-A have traded between a low of $3.92 and a high of $21.08 and are now at $9.88, which is 152% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.9% while the 50-day MA has declined 5.6%.

