After Yesterday's Rally of 4.52% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Guidewire Softwa (NYSE:GWRE) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $75.61 to a high of $82.20. Yesterday, the shares gained 4.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $81.91 on volume of 481,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Guidewire Softwa have traded between a low of $72.40 and a high of $124.16 and are now at $81.28, which is 12% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

