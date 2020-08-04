After Yesterday's Rally of 4.50% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Healthcare Rlty (NYSE:HR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $28.35 to a high of $30.46. Yesterday, the shares gained 4.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $29.03 on volume of 1.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Healthcare Rlty has traded in a range of $24.10 to $37.97 and is now at $30.21, 25% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Healthcare Rlty on March 12th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $32.64. Since that call, shares of Healthcare Rlty have fallen 11.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.