After Yesterday's Rally of 4.47% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Dish Network-A (NASDAQ:DISH) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $34.71 to a high of $36.20. Yesterday, the shares gained 4.5%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $34.71 on volume of 500,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Dish Network-A have traded between a low of $23.22 and a high of $44.66 and are now at $36.01, which is 55% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.09% higher and 0.22% higher over the past week, respectively.

