After Yesterday's Rally of 4.44% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Consol Energy (NYSE:CNX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $10.52 to a high of $11.15. Yesterday, the shares gained 4.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $10.88 on volume of 1.5 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Consol Energy have traded between a low of $4.26 and a high of $14.19 and are now at $10.95, which is 157% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 3.0% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.6%.

