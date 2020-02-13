After Yesterday's Rally of 4.37% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $153.52 to a high of $160.97. Yesterday, the shares gained 4.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $155.99 on volume of 957,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Equifax Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $160.97 and a 52-week low of $105.58 and are now trading 54% above that low price at $162.56 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.6%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Equifax Inc and will alert subscribers who have EFX in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.