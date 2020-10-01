After Yesterday's Rally of 4.35% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Tronox Ltd-Cl A (NYSE:TROX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $11.08 to a high of $11.59. Yesterday, the shares gained 4.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $11.17 on volume of 630,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Tronox Ltd-Cl A on November 4th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $9.42. Since that recommendation, shares of Tronox Ltd-Cl A have risen 17.1%. We continue to monitor TROX for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Over the past year, Tronox Ltd-Cl A has traded in a range of $6.71 to $15.50 and is now at $11.51, 72% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.