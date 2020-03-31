After Yesterday's Rally of 4.34% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $23.53 to a high of $24.91. Yesterday, the shares gained 4.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $24.13 on volume of 1.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Ingersoll-Rand has traded in a range of $17.01 to $146.85 and is now at $24.78, 46% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 6.7%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Ingersoll-Rand on February 26th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $138.75. Since that call, shares of Ingersoll-Rand have fallen 82.9%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.