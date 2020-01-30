After Yesterday's Rally of 4.30% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Archer-Daniels (NYSE:ADM) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $44.89 to a high of $46.00. Yesterday, the shares gained 4.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $44.06 on volume of 1.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Archer-Daniels has traded in a range of $36.45 to $47.20 and is now at $45.28, 24% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

