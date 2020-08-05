After Yesterday's Rally of 4.27% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Stanley Black & (NYSE:SWK) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $111.83 to a high of $114.28. Yesterday, the shares gained 4.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $108.64 on volume of 1.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Stanley Black & has traded in a range of $70.00 to $173.67 and is now at $114.60, 64% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.1%.

