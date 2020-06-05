After Yesterday's Rally of 4.20% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $246.50 to a high of $253.99. Yesterday, the shares gained 4.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $252.04 on volume of 783,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Lam Research share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $344.32 and a 52-week low of $171.04 and are now trading 48% above that low price at $253.00 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.8%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Lam Research and will alert subscribers who have LRCX in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.