After Yesterday's Rally of 4.15% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Tyson Foods-A (NYSE:TSN) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $56.54 to a high of $61.00. Yesterday, the shares gained 4.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $49.68 on volume of 3.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Tyson Foods-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $94.24 and a 52-week low of $42.57 and are now trading 36% above that low price at $57.86 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.71% lower and 4.26% lower over the past week, respectively.

