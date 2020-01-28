After Yesterday's Rally of 4.15% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $14.27 to a high of $14.96. Yesterday, the shares gained 4.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $14.50 on volume of 5.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Pg&E Corp have traded between a low of $3.55 and a high of $25.19 and are now at $14.51, which is 309% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 4.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.5%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Pg&E Corp and will alert subscribers who have PCG in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.