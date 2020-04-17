After Yesterday's Rally of 4.05% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $65.70 to a high of $66.86. Yesterday, the shares gained 4.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $66.25 on volume of 676,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Paychex Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $47.87 and a high of $90.54 and are now at $66.35, 39% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.4%.

