After Yesterday's Rally of 4.03% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Twilio Inc - A (NYSE:TWLO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $110.80 to a high of $116.84. Yesterday, the shares gained 4.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $112.69 on volume of 1.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Twilio Inc - A has traded in a range of $68.06 to $150.44 and is now at $115.79, 70% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.39% lower and 1.03% lower over the past week, respectively.

