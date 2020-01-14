After Yesterday's Rally of 3.96% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Intersect Ent In (NASDAQ:XENT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $24.12 to a high of $25.95. Yesterday, the shares gained 4.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $25.84 on volume of 204,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Intersect Ent In has traded in a range of $14.62 to $35.87 and is now at $25.44, 74% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.66% lower and 1.92% higher over the past week, respectively.

