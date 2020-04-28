After Yesterday's Rally of 3.93% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $114.08 to a high of $116.95. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.9%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $107.30 on volume of 917,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, United Rentals share prices have been bracketed by a low of $58.85 and a high of $170.04 and are now at $115.72, 97% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.8%.

