After Yesterday's Rally of 3.93% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Coherus Bioscien (NASDAQ:CHRS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $20.60 to a high of $21.80. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.9%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $20.87 on volume of 587,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Coherus Bioscien have traded between a low of $12.95 and a high of $23.80 and are now at $21.40, which is 65% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.6% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.2%.

