After Yesterday's Rally of 3.92% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $17.75 to a high of $18.57. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.9%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $17.81 on volume of 127,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Spartan Motors share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $19.31 and a 52-week low of $6.97 and are now trading 166% above that low price at $18.51 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.77% higher and 2.35% higher over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Spartan Motors on February 20th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $9.27. Since that recommendation, shares of Spartan Motors have risen 92.1%. We continue to monitor SPAR for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.