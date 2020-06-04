After Yesterday's Rally of 3.88% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $102.01 to a high of $105.25. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.9%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $102.41 on volume of 1.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Fortinet Inc have traded between a low of $68.87 and a high of $121.48 and are now at $104.61, which is 52% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.6%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Fortinet Inc on March 20th, 2020 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $89.27. Since that recommendation, shares of Fortinet Inc have risen 13.6%. We continue to monitor FTNT for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.