After Yesterday's Rally of 3.87% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $7.47 to a high of $7.82. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.9%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $7.73 on volume of 114,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Timkensteel has traded in a range of $4.87 to $14.58 and is now at $7.78, 60% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.5% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.9%.

