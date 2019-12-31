After Yesterday's Rally of 3.85% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Yrc Worldwide In (NASDAQ:YRCW) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $2.30 to a high of $2.51. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $2.41 on volume of 566,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Yrc Worldwide In share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $8.67 and a 52-week low of $1.95 and are now trading 25% above that low price at $2.43 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.1%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Yrc Worldwide In and will alert subscribers who have YRCW in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.