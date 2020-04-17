After Yesterday's Rally of 3.84% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $166.32 to a high of $170.31. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $167.33 on volume of 1.9 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Estee Lauder share prices have been bracketed by a low of $137.01 and a high of $220.42 and are now at $168.08, 23% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.6%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Estee Lauder and will alert subscribers who have EL in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.