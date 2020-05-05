After Yesterday's Rally of 3.81% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Natl Oilwell Var (NYSE:NOV) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $12.81 to a high of $13.32. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $13.13 on volume of 2.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Natl Oilwell Var have traded between a low of $8.00 and a high of $25.84 and are now at $12.77, which is 60% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 5.1%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Natl Oilwell Var and will alert subscribers who have NOV in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.