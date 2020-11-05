After Yesterday's Rally of 3.75% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Matador Resource (NYSE:MTDR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $7.48 to a high of $8.04. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $7.66 on volume of 3.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Matador Resource share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $21.06 and a 52-week low of $1.11 and are now trading 585% above that low price at $7.60 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 9.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 2.1%.

