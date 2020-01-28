After Yesterday's Rally of 3.70% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Gopro Inc-Cl A (NASDAQ:GPRO) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $4.35 to a high of $4.53. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $4.46 on volume of 2.8 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Gopro Inc-Cl A and will alert subscribers who have GPRO in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

In the past 52 weeks, Gopro Inc-Cl A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $3.25 and a high of $7.64 and are now at $4.49, 38% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.56% lower and 0.07% lower over the past week, respectively.