After Yesterday's Rally of 3.67% Shares Could Potentially Pullback

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $289.57 to a high of $296.85. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $292.78 on volume of 2.0 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Costco Wholesale share prices have been bracketed by a low of $233.05 and a high of $325.26 and are now at $298.68, 28% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.7% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

